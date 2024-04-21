Enemy Makes 390 Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 20, Russian invaders fired on seven settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, and six reports of housing destruction were received.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"During the day, the occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 390 times. Seven settlements were under enemy fire... There were six reports of housing destruction. Civilians were not injured," the head of the region wrote.

According to him, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with a missile, and the enemy also launched two airstrikes on Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

In addition, 124 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

Fedorov noted that four MLRS attacks hit Huliaypole and Robotyne, and 259 artillery shells were delivered to the territory of Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

As reported, the Zaporizhzhia region is constantly under fire from the Russian army, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, and destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy, and infrastructure facilities.