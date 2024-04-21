Media: Explosions In Sevastopol, Crimean Bridge Blocked

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions are reported in Sevastopol, and the Crimean bridge is blocked.
The ASTRA independent Russian Internet resource reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Publics in Sevastopol report explosions, the Crimean bridge is blocked," ASTRA writes and publishes scans of messages from the site. Read also:
Expensive Russian warships disappeared from Sevastopol
ports – UK intelligence
As reported, on April 17, as a result of a successful operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the military airfield of Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea, four S-400 launchers, three radar stations, an air defense control center, and Fundament-M airspace surveillance equipment were destroyed and damaged.
