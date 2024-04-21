Turkish trade minister emphasizes bilateral trade ambitions with Tanzania

(MENAFN) Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat articulated Turkey's ambition to strengthen bilateral trade ties with Tanzania during discussions held on Thursday. Bolat conveyed Turkey's commitment to fostering robust trade relations with Tanzania, underscoring the importance of the visit by Tanzanian Leader Samia Suluhu Hassan and her delegation to Turkey.



In a social media post, Bolat highlighted the significance of the discussions held with Tanzanian Minister of Industry and Trade Ashatu Kijaji and Shariff A. Shariff, the executive director of the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority, during their visit to Ankara. These discussions centered on exploring avenues for enhancing trade and investment cooperation between Turkey and Tanzania.



Bolat emphasized Tanzania's status as one of the most populous countries in Africa, underscoring its importance as a strategic partner for Turkey. He noted that the discussions with his Tanzanian counterparts revolved around identifying opportunities for collaboration in various sectors, with a focus on fostering mutually beneficial trade and investment relationships in the future.



"We will continually advance the cultural and economic partnership between our nations," he further mentioned.



During the visit of the Tanzanian Leader to Turkey, the two nations solidified their bilateral relations by signing six agreements that span across multiple sectors. These agreements encompass areas such as investments, higher education, archives, and scholarships, reflecting the breadth of cooperation between Turkey and Tanzania.



The agreements underscore the mutual commitment of both countries to strengthen ties and promote collaboration in key areas of mutual interest. By formalizing these agreements, Turkey and Tanzania aim to facilitate greater exchange and cooperation, fostering opportunities for economic growth, knowledge sharing, and cultural exchange between the two nations.

