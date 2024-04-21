Turkey's Central Bank inks MoU with Brazilian, Kazakhstani counterpart

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkey's Central Bank made an announcement regarding a significant development in its international relations, revealing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its counterpart in Brazil. This collaborative effort, formalized during a gathering in Washington on Friday, involved the participation of the national bank governors from both countries. The primary objective behind this strategic partnership is to foster closer ties and facilitate joint technical initiatives pertaining to central banking practices.



In a parallel effort to expand its network of collaboration, Turkey's Central Bank also disclosed the formalization of another MoU, this time with the central bank of Kazakhstan. Similar to the Brazilian agreement, this memorandum was inked during the same event in Washington, underscoring the commitment of both parties to bolster cooperation. The signatories of this agreement included Fatih Karahan, Governor of the Turkish Central Bank, and Timur Suleimenov, the esteemed head of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.



Both memoranda of understanding aim to lay the groundwork for a more robust and comprehensive collaboration framework, facilitating not only the exchange of expertise but also concerted efforts towards addressing challenges and advancing practices within the realm of central banking. By leveraging the strengths and expertise of each party, these partnerships are poised to yield mutual benefits while contributing to the stability and efficiency of the global financial landscape.

