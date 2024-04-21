Enterprise WLAN Market To Reach USD 11.5 Billion By 2031, Due To Rising Demand For 5G Integration And Remote Work Models

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report highlights the promising future of the Enterprise WLAN Market . The market size was valued at USD 7.28 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2031, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand for Enhanced Connectivity Drives Market Expansion

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices: Businesses are increasingly relying on interconnected devices to gather data, automate processes, and optimize operations. This necessitates robust WLAN infrastructure to facilitate seamless data transmission between these devices. As businesses shift towards cloud-based solutions for applications like storage, collaboration, and communication, reliable and high-speed WLAN connectivity becomes essential for accessing these tools efficiently. Carrier Wi-Fi offers businesses a cost-effective alternative to traditional cellular data networks for mobile workforce connectivity. This technology leverages existing cellular infrastructure to provide ubiquitous Wi-Fi access, further driving market growth. Modern business applications like video conferencing, real-time data analysis, and virtual reality require high bandwidth and low latency connections. Enterprise WLAN solutions cater to these needs by offering increased spectrum utilization, greater bandwidth capacity, and reduced signal delays. As organizations increasingly rely on WLAN networks for critical operations, the need for secure and reliable connections becomes paramount. Advanced WLAN solutions offer robust security features to safeguard sensitive data transmission and prevent network breaches.

Major The Key Players of Enterprise WLAN Market

Dell Technologies, Inc., Avaya Inc., D-Link Corporation, Aerohive Networks, Aruba Networks, Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd., New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Allied Telesis, Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, ALE International, Ruckus Networks, Fortinet, Inc

Recent Developments

In July 2023: EnGenius Technologies Inc., a leading provider of networking solutions, launched the Cloud Wi-Fi 7 connectivity series specifically designed for enterprise environments. This series introduces a new generation of Wi-Fi access points that offer enhanced performance and scalability to cater to the growing needs of modern businesses.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for controllers, gateways, routers, and access points. These hardware components form the backbone of WLAN infrastructure and enable high-speed internet connectivity.

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are projected to exhibit the highest growth rate within this segment. This growth can be attributed to the rising number of startups and the surge in demand for digital services among smaller businesses.

By Industry

The IT & Telecommunication sector is expected to lead the market in terms of WLAN adoption. These industries heavily rely on reliable and secure wireless networks to support their core operations, including data transmission, communication, and remote access.

Key Market Segments

By Component



Hardware

Software Services

By Enterprise Size



Small & Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

By Industry



BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Hospitality

Education Others

The Impact of Global Disruptions geopolitical tensions and economic slowdown.

Geopolitical tensions and conflicts can create an environment of uncertainty, impacting investment decisions. Businesses operating in affected regions might be hesitant to invest in network infrastructure due to concerns about stability, potential damage to infrastructure, and political risk.

During an economic slowdown, businesses may face reduced purchasing power, leading to potential delays in WLAN adoption or slower upgrade cycles. However, periods of economic downturn can also drive a focus on cost-optimization. This could lead to increased adoption of cloud-based WLAN solutions that offer lower upfront costs and simplified management. Additionally, there may be a rise in demand for security-focused WLAN technologies as businesses prioritize data protection during uncertain economic times.

Key Regional Developments

North America is projected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as the presence of major technology players like Netgear Inc., Verizon, and Fortinet, Inc. Additionally, a strong emphasis on innovation and early adoption of cutting-edge technologies in the region further propels market growth.

Key Takeaways



The report provides a comprehensive overview of current and emerging trends in the Enterprise WLAN Market. This knowledge empowers businesses to make informed decisions about their network investments and stay ahead of the curve.

The report delves into the factors driving market growth, allowing companies to identify potential opportunities for leveraging WLAN technology to enhance their operations and gain a competitive edge. By analyzing the market across various segments, the report empowers businesses to tailor their WLAN solutions based on their specific size, industry needs, and budget constraints.

