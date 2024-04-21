Green Ammonia Market To USD 29.53 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Investment In Renewable Energy Projects And Declining Power Generation Costs

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report forecasts the Green Ammonia Market to surge from USD 328.25 million in 2023 to a staggering USD 29.53 billion by 2031, reflecting a phenomenal CAGR of 74.5% from 2024-2031. This remarkable growth is primarily driven by the increasing investments in renewable energy projects and a significant decline in power generation costs. These factors are making green ammonia production a more feasible and sustainable alternative to traditional methods.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Siemens Energy

ThyssenKrupp AG

Nel Hydrogen

Yara International

MAN Energy Solutions

ITM Power PLC

Hydrogenics

McPhy Energy

Green Hydrogen Systems

EXYTRON

Electrochaea and other

Growing Demand Across Industries Propels Market Expansion

The demand for green ammonia is proliferating across various sectors owing to its eco-friendly nature and diverse applications. In the agricultural sector, the rising demand for fertilizers necessitates the use of sustainable options like green ammonia. This is because the widespread use of chemical fertilizers has significantly degraded soil health. Green ammonia serves as an ideal solution, promoting soil quality and reducing environmental contamination. The global focus on achieving net-zero emissions is driving the biofuel market. Green ammonia, with its potential to become a commodity chemical by 2040, offers a sustainable alternative for transporting renewable energy across vast distances. This, in turn, supports the biofuel industry by providing a clean and efficient way to power buildings, companies, and automobiles. Additionally, several government initiatives promoting low-carbon emission technologies are fostering the adoption of green ammonia in power generation, refrigeration transportation, and other industrial applications.

The capital-intensive nature of green ammonia plants and the higher production costs compared to traditional methods are significant hurdles. Technological advancements aimed at reducing the cost of renewable energy generation and electrolyzers are crucial for widespread adoption.

Recent developments further emphasize the dynamism of the green ammonia market:



In January 2023, AmmPower Corp. acquired a significant stake in Progressus Clean Technologies, Inc., signifying a strategic move towards green ammonia production.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.'s acquisition of the Waggaman Ammonia Production plant in March 2023 highlights the industry's focus on consolidation and potential green ammonia production opportunities. The collaboration between Uniper SE, Vesta, and Siemens Energy i n September 2022 for the development of the first green ammonia hub in Northwest Europe underscores the growing importance of green ammonia infrastructure.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology: The proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology segment dominated the market, accounting for the highest revenue share due to its high electric efficiency and favorable government subsidies.

By Application: The transportation segment held the largest market share in 2023. The ongoing fuel crisis and the need for clean energy alternatives are driving the adoption of green ammonia in this sector.

By Gasifier Technology



Proton Exchange Membrane

Solid Oxide Electrolysis Alkaline Water Electrolysis

By Application



Power Generation

Fertilizer

Refrigeration

Transportation Others

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown: Potential Impact

The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the green ammonia market. The surge in gas prices due to the conflict has made conventional ammonia production more cost-effective in Europe compared to green ammonia. This poses a temporary challenge for the green ammonia market's growth in the region.

An economic slowdown could also potentially impact the market. Reduced investments in renewable energy projects could hinder the adoption of green ammonia technologies. However, the long-term sustainability benefits of green ammonia are likely to outweigh these short-term challenges.

North America accounted for a significant revenue share in the green ammonia market

North America dominated the green ammonia market with a revenue share exceeding 28% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to factors such as rising R&D activities for hydrogen production, government support, and increasing investor interest.

In Europe, Spain and Germany are witnessing high demand for green ammonia due to their focus on adopting technological advancements. The presence of numerous ammonia production plants in Europe creates fertile ground for market expansion.

Key Takeaways



The green ammonia market is poised for significant growth driven by rising investments in renewable energy and declining power generation costs.

Green ammonia offers a sustainable solution for various industries, including agriculture, transportation, and power generation.

Technological advancements and government support are crucial for overcoming challenges related to production costs.

The Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdown pose temporary challenges, but the long-term outlook remains positive. North America and Europe are at the forefront of green ammonia adoption due to supportive policies and technological advancements.

