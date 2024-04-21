               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Restoring Coastal Habitat Boosts Wildlife Numbers By 61% But Puzzling Failures Mean We Can Still Do Better


4/21/2024 1:37:27 AM

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Humans love the coast. But we love it to death, so much so we've destroyed valuable coastal habitat – in the case of some types of habitat, most of it has gone.

The Conversation

MENAFN21042024000199003603ID1108119090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search