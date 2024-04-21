ED Arrests Retired IAS Officer In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "ED arrested retired Chhattisgarh IAS officer Anil Tuteja in liquor 'scam' linked money laundering case on Sunday.(More details awaited)
