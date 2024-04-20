CEO Of Jpmorgan Chase Expresses Support For Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received Mr. Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase , and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday, during his visit to the Washington DC.

During the meeting, they discussed the government's efforts in implementing financial and banking reforms, aiming to revitalize the economic situation and achieve development.

They also discussed the government's measures to develop the state-owned banking sector by contracting with leading international consulting firms specialized in banking reform. Additionally, they talked about encouraging private banks to open accounts with foreign banks to act as correspondent banks, as part of a plan to phase out the electronic platform by the end of the current year.

Prime Minister al-Sudani emphasized that no developmental sector can progress without reformative steps in the banking sector. He also stressed the necessity of continuing dialogue with the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) , and other international financial institutions.

Mr. Dimon praised the efforts of the Iraqi government in activating, developing, and rehabilitating both state-owned and private banks. He expressed his support for the activities of the Iraq Development Fund and readiness to provide expertise, assistance, training, and cooperation.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)