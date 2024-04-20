Iraqi PM Requests Continued Support From Lockheed Martin

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with the CEO of Lockheed Martin , responsible for manufacturing F-16 aircraft, Mr. James Taiclet, and his accompanying delegation in Washington.

During the meeting, Prime Minister al-Sudani emphasized the importance of the company's commitment to establishing maintenance centers for military aircraft and providing spare parts within Iraq. This is crucial for rehabilitating Iraqi aircraft to preserve the country's security.

Mr. Taiclet expressed his understanding and readiness to respond to the Iraqi government's requests regarding the implementation of aircraft supply contracts for Iraq and providing all related supplies.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)