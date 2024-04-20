Ecuador President Declares State Of Emergency Over Energy Crisis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa declared a second state ofemergency on Friday over an energy crisis that has already led torationing in the South American country, Azernews reports.

Noboa, who took office in November, had declared an energyemergency and instituted power cuts earlier this week, but the cutswill be suspended on Sunday for a referendum he looks set to win ona raft of security measures.

His first emergency declaration, in January, sought to tamesurging crime by allowing more coordination between the militaryand police.

In Saturday's 60-day state of emergency, Noboa deployed themilitary and police to guard energy infrastructure, according to adecree published on his office's website.

The latest state of emergency is meant to "guarantee thecontinuity of the public service of electricity," according to thedecree.

A drought caused in part by the climate phenomenon known as ElNino has hit levels at hydroelectric dams, which produce most ofEcuador's power.