Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.0 Quake Hits Arunachal's West Kameng

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter jolted Arunchal Pradesh's West Kameng region on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 27.39 and Longitude 92.68, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.\"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 20-04-2024, 18:51:40 IST, Lat: 27.39 & Long: 92.68, Depth: 5 km, Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, India,\" the NCS shared in a post on X.
MENAFN20042024007365015876ID1108118534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.