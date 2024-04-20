Turkiye's Central Bank Signs Cooperation Pacts With Brazil, Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's Central Bank on Saturday announced the signing of amemorandum of understanding with its Brazilian counterpart tofacilitate increased cooperation, Azernews reports.

The memorandum was signed by the national bank governors inWashington on Friday. The aim of the collaboration between theTurkish and Brazilian central banks is to promote cooperation andconduct technical activities related to central banking.

Additionally, Türkiye's Central Bank said it had also signed amemorandum of understanding with the central bank of Kazakhstan toenhance cooperation.

The memorandum of understanding was also signed in Washington byTurkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan and Timur Suleimenov,head of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The agreement seeks to strengthen cooperation and conducttechnical work within the institutional framework in the field ofcentral banking.