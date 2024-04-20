Israel Executed More Than 300 Medical Staff In Gaza: Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 20 (Petra) -- Women and children made up more than 72% of the victims of the Israeli shelling, and the occupation army executed more than 300 medical staff, according to the director of the government media office in the Gaza Strip, Ismail Thawabteh."More than 72% of the casualties of the Zionist aggression are women and children, and the Gaza Strip's health system is currently entirely collapsed as a result of the Zionist onslaught," Thawabtehsaid Saturday in a statement."The occupation turned the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza into mass graves, and deliberately burned hospitals in Gaza and northern governorates, and turned the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis into an interrogation and torture center for medical staff, while the army executed more than 300 members of the medical staff," Thawabteh added.He called on the international community to send field hospitals and medical teams to the Gaza Strip, demanding the "international organizations to urgently intervene and pressure Israel to stop the aggression and release the medical teams."Thawabteh stressed that Israel is deliberately aggravating the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, as it has destroyed water and sewage networks in most areas of the Strip while all crossings are closed and there is no entry of aid.