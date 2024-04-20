E& Carrier & Wholesale Launches Roaming-As-A-Service For Mobile Operators And Iot Providers To Provide Off-Net Connectivity

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Plug-and-play solution gives network providers a direct route to addressing gaps in roaming capabilities.

Abu Dhabi: e& Carrier & Wholesale today announced the launch of a stack of new off-net services under its Managed Services portfolio including Roaming-as-a-Service (RaaS). RaaS is designed to address the challenges faced by Mobile Network Operators in managing roaming services. The plug-and-play solution gives third-party network providers a direct route to addressing gaps in their roaming capabilities with access to e&'s scale, reach, and off-net connectivity across global markets.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e& said:“Centering our success on understanding our customers' needs, we have launched Roaming-as-a-Service (RaaS) to seamlessly address the demand for roaming services, simplifying operators' journeys providing ample resources, cost-effective solutions, and swift time to market.

Achieving global roaming coverage can be a logistical challenge characterised by complex bilateral negotiations, implementation hurdles, and ongoing maintenance straining limited resources. Complete managed roaming services – with analytical reporting tools – offer an outsourced solution, enabling operators to streamline operations, free up valuable time and effort, and gain access to better rates through established partnerships. This allows them to focus on their core business while offering their customers seamless global connectivity.

e& Carrier & Wholesale's RaaS offering is a comprehensive solution supported by a dedicated team of experts who alleviate the resource allocation challenges mobile operators encounter when initiating the development of roaming services independently . e&'s global network, seamless connections, and robust roaming partnerships empower operators to ensure their customers remain connected outside their usual coverage area. Roaming-as-a-Service not only enhances end customer satisfaction but also unlocks new revenue streams.

About e& Carrier & Wholesale Services:

As an enabler of connectivity, e& Carrier & Wholesale stands as a vital and dynamic business unit, playing a pivotal role in e& – one of the leading technology groups in the world.

With a commitment to extending its reach to all subscribers by acting as a driver for innovation and ensuring agility across all its solutions, e& Carrier & Wholesale is the largest internet, mobile and regional hub for international cable systems.

Globally acclaimed as the“Best Wholesale Provider”, e& Carrier & Wholesale encompasses region's most extensive international network that links more than 160 international carriers with its international mobile network reaching 800 + destinations.

Through a whole range of strategic partnerships and a global footprint across 16 countries e& Carrier & Wholesale offers a comprehensive range of advanced solutions for mobile operators, carriers, ISPs, wholesalers and OTTs worldwide to fulfil their ever-growing connectivity needs. This mainly includes International Voice, International Roaming, Mobility Services, Messaging Solutions, Data & Connectivity and Satellites Services.