Qatar Hosts 20 Russian, Ukrainian Families As Part Of Mediation Efforts

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar announced the arrival of 20 Russian and Ukrainian families, including 37 children, in Doha, as part of the Health and Recovery Program, designed to provide comprehensive care and improve the well-being of these families and their children. This initiative is a part of Qatar's ongoing mediation efforts to reunite families that have been separated by the Russian- Ukrainian conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates that Qatar is hosting Russian families and Ukrainian families affected by the conflict.

The families are being hosted in Qatar from April 18th to April 27th, where they will receive medical and psycho-social support.

This initiative represents a foundational step in aiding and assisting families with their recovery process. It is designed to provide comprehensive support that not only addresses immediate needs but also lays the groundwork for long-term healing and integration.

By focusing on the physical and psycho-social well-being of each family member, the program helps to foster resilience and stability, enabling families to rebuild their lives with confidence and security. The initiative is carried out in partnership with representatives from both the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

As a mediator, Qatar remains dedicated to safeguarding the welfare of all civilians impacted by the conflict. The Ministry further reiterates Qatar's unwavering commitment to continue its mediation efforts, focusing on reuniting children with their families and ensuring their safety and welfare.