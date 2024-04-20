37 Indian Startups Secure $310 Million In Funding This Week

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) At least 37 startups in India secured about $310 million in funding this week, including 10 growth-stage deals, as deals continued at a normal pace in the country.

Last week, as many as 21 startups secured nearly $105 million in the country.

This week, 10 startups raised $225.86 million in funding, including GPS Renewables which secured $50 million in debt funding, according to a report in Entrackr.

Deeptech startup Ecozen raised $30 million in a mix of debt and equity from existing investors, including asset management firm Nuveen.

Online B2B marketplace ProcMart raised $30 million in its Series B funding led by Nandan Nilekani and Sanjeev Aggarwal's VC fund, Fundamentum Partnership, and the Edelweiss Discovery Fund.

Gaming startup LightFury Games secured $8.5 million in its maiden round, led by Blume Ventures and other key investors.

ClickPost, the logistics intelligence platform for online retailers, raised $6 million in a Series A funding led by Inflexor Ventures partners and Athera Venture Partners. Emergency healthcare provider Medulance also secured $3 million (about Rs 25 crore) in Series A funding.