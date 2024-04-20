One Killed, Two Injured As Russia Shells Apartment Block In Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Kharkiv region, a 60-year-old man was killed and two other civilians were injured during the Russian shelling of Vovchansk this morning.

That's according to the Kharkiv Region Police Department , Ukrinform reports.

"During the shelling of Vovchansk from the Russian side, a man was killed and two citizens were injured. A high-rise building was partly destroyed," the report says.

According to the police, the Russians shelled the town at around 8:15. They struck the town with glider munitions.

As a result of the strike, one of the entrances to the nine-storey building was obliterated and another one was partly destroyed, as was the roof. Two residents were extracted from under the rubble. A woman and a man were injured.

A 60-year-old man, who was tending his garden, died as a result of the attack.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, on the night of April 20, the enemy shelled the village of Slobozhanske in the Lypetsk Territorial Community of the Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling, a man found himself under the rubble in an outbuilding. He was later rescued.