Galaxy GLT Coin Will Be Listed On Pancakeswap In May, The Future Star Of The Crypto World!

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Since 6th March 2024, Galaxy Market-Making Foundation has carried out global DAO community development work, which has attracted widespread attention around the world. So far, the Galaxy DAO community has attracted members from more than a dozen countries, including Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Denmark, Australia, China, South Korea, Japan, Russia, Brazil, Indonesia and the Philippines.







Among them, Galaxy token (GLT) of Galaxy Market-Making Foundation, has attracted much attention, with a total circulation of only 2.1 million. Among them, 100,000 GLT tokens will be injected into the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap together with USD $500,000 in funds, and a liquidity pool will be established by contributors from the Galaxy DAO community and the Galaxy Market-Making Foundation. This initiative aims to bring fairer voting and dividend rights to participants. The remaining 90% of GLT tokens will be pledge mined in DAPP by members of the global Galaxy DAO community. Its uniqueness, fairness and scarcity have caused a stir in the global crypto industry.







The early mining price of GLT token is USD $1. As of the time of reporting, the over-the-counter transaction price of GLT currency on Galaxy DAPP has reached USD $11.5, achieving an astonishing 11.5 times profit. Experts predict that as GLT currency officially lands on PancakeSwap in May, its rise will be even more impressive.

The launch of the GLT token represents a new demand in the entire blockchain space. As the global Galaxy DAO community continues to grow, it will attract more high-quality projects to join and realize value investment in the true sense. Experts commented that the listing of GLT tokens on decentralized exchanges is a highlight of the cryptocurrency market. Its scarcity and governance structure provide investors with significant potential value, while also demonstrating the ambition and strength of the Galaxy Market-Making Foundation.







In addition, the upcoming listing of GLT tokens on PancakeSwap marks a new chapter in the crypto world. The Galaxy Market-Making Foundation will continue to be committed to creating a more fair, open and innovative crypto ecosystem, providing more opportunities and possibilities for global crypto enthusiasts, bringing generous returns to the majority of Galaxy members, and also injecting into the development of the crypto world. New energy and motivation.