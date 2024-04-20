'Longest-Ever' COVID-19 Case: 72-Year-Old Had Infection For 613 Days. He Died After...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 72-year-old man suffered from COVID-19 infection for a record 613 days, Netherlands researchers said in one of their studies. This was the \"longest known\" case of COVID-19 infection, researchers were quoted by the TIME magazine as saying per the report, the patient succumbed \"to an underlying illness\" after \"incubating a highly mutated novel strain over 613 days\". He had a weakened immune system and a blood disorder man got infected with the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) in February 2022. He had reportedly failed to build a strong immune response to multiple COVID vaccine shots before catching the omicron variant, the report added READ: Omicron variant XBB makes up 63% of covid cases reported in IndiaScientists at the University of Amsterdam's Centre for Experimental and Molecular Medicine cited a detailed analysis of specimens collected from more than two dozen nose and throat swabs. It found that \"the coronavirus developed resistance to sotrovimab - a COVID antibody treatment - within a few weeks.\"The virus later acquired over 50 mutations. Some of those mutations \"suggested an enhanced ability to evade immune defences,\" researchers were quoted as saying READ: The Indian economy's 'long covid' problemThe TIME report mentioned that the mutant virus wasn't known to have infected other people. However, the case \"highlights how prolonged infections enable the pandemic virus to accumulate genetic changes, potentially spawning new variants of concern\".ALSO READ: Covid snapshot: Here are 5 things to know about Long Covid now“This case underscores the risk of persistent SARS-CoV-2 infections in immunocompromised individuals,” the authors was quoted as saying. They added, \"We emphasise the importance of continuing genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 evolution in immunocompromised individuals with persistent infections.\"Long COVIDThere are severe COVID signs and symptoms that can last for months or even years, and it's called 'Long COVID'. Many researchers in their study have have investigated a connection between stress and 'Long COVID' in an effort to shed more light on this excruciatingly-persistent illness.A research had earlier revealed how patients with long COVID were more than twice as likely to experience cardiac complications. Also, a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had found that 18.6% individuals experienced difficulty in breathing (dyspnea), 10.5% reported fatigue, and 9.3% faced mental health issues after being discharged from hospitals.

