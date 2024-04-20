Explosion In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A blast rocked the City of Odesa amid an air raid alert Saturday morning.
This was reported by the Suspilne public broadcaster via Telegram.
"An explosion rang out in Odesa," the report reads.
The Air Force Command had warned residents of a missile threat. An air raid alert is active across the region. Read also:
Zelensky addresses NATO-Ukraine Council: We need at least seven more Patriot systems
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of explosions ripped through Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Saturday during an air alert.
