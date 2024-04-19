Three Iraqis Injured In Drone Attack On Military Base

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, April 19 (KUNA) -- The military base in Kalsu in Babil (Babylon) governorate, central Iraq, came under a drone attack late Friday night, which injured three people and caused a large fire. "There were at least five drone strikes, probably targeting sites of the 'Hashd Al-Shaabi' (Popular Mobilization), in the governorate," said Muhanad Al-Enizi, head of the provincial security ahh

