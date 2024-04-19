Woman Dies After Mud House Collapses In South Kashmir's Kokernag

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 50-year-old woman died after her 'Kotha' (mud house) collapsed due to a mudslide in Kokernag belt of South Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a mudslide, caused by incessant rains at Takiya Magam, Kokernag, damaged a Kotha belonging to Abdul Hamid, son of Abdul Rehman Ahanger.ADVERTISEMENT
During the incident, his wife Saleema Begum was trapped under the debris and sustained injuries.
She was subsequently taken to GMC Anantnag for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries, the official said.
