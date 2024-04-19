Woman Dies After Mud House Collapses In South Kashmir's Kokernag

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a mudslide, caused by incessant rains at Takiya Magam, Kokernag, damaged a Kotha belonging to Abdul Hamid, son of Abdul Rehman Ahanger.

During the incident, his wife Saleema Begum was trapped under the debris and sustained injuries.

She was subsequently taken to GMC Anantnag for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries, the official said.

