IPL 2024: Athiya Shetty's 'My Everything' Post For KL Rahul Goes Viral Ahead Of LSG Vs CSK Clash

Athiya Shetty poured out her affection and well wishes for her husband, cricketer KL Rahul ahead of LSG's encounter against the CSK. Alongside her warm words, the actress unveiled a glimpse into their private moments through a couple of previously unreleased romantic photographs.

Athiya's Unseen Snaps with KL Rahul

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Athiya unveiled two snapshots capturing cherished moments with KL Rahul. The first image captures the duo seemingly unwinding on vacation, possibly after a refreshing swim. While KL Rahul sports dark sunglasses and a gold chain, Athiya, in a black floral swimsuit, captures the moment with a selfie. The second snapshot, slightly blurred, portrays them cozily embracing each other. As KL Rahul dons a white shirt and gazes away from the camera, Athiya meets the lens in her black ensemble.

Accompanying the photos, Athiya expressed,“You are my everything, my whole heart for my whole life... Happy birthday (red heart emoji).” Filmmaker Karan Johar chimed in with his birthday wishes, commenting,“Happy birthday @klrahul !!! Have the best year (red heart emojis).” Notably, KL Rahul and his teammate Hardik Pandya sparked controversy with their candid conversation on "Koffee with Karan" Season 6, resulting in their suspension by the BCCI.

