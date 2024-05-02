Palestinian Prime Minister Visits Casualties From Gaza At Sidra Medicine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine HE Dr. Mohammed Mustafa, accompanied by Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, visited Palestinian casualties who are receiving treatment at Sidra Medicine as part of the initiative of HH the Amir to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

HE the Palestinian Prime Minister said to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that his visit reassured him regarding the condition of the injured Palestinians, stating that the State of Qatar is doing more than it should in caring for injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and treating them.

His Excellency pointed to the difficult conditions that the patients lived in before their arrival in Doha and now seeing some of them with their families and in a better health and social environment.

HE Dr. Mohammed Mustafa expressed his thanks to the State of Qatar for its great efforts in protecting and caring for the wounded in the Gaza Strip and he hopes that a day would come in which they could return the favor.

His Excellency highlighted the determination of the Palestinian people in the face of adversity caused by the ongoing war on the Strip.