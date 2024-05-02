Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Egypt's Minister Of Health And Population

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Thursday with Minister of Health and Population of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation regarding the Gaza Strip, especially in the health field.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation voiced the State of Qatar's thanks to the Arab Republic of Egypt for the cooperation of the Ministry of Health and the Red Crescent in transporting wounded Palestinians for treatment in Doha.

For his part, HE the Egyptian Minister of Health voiced Egypt's appreciation for the efforts of the State of Qatar in treating wounded Palestinians, noting in this regard the close cooperation between the two countries regarding the Gaza Strip.