Cascale Announces New CEO

(MENAFN- 3BL) AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, and OAKLAND, Calif., May 1, 2024 /3BL/ - Cascale, the global non-profit alliance for driving impact in consumer goods (formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition), is proud to announce Colin Browne as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2024.

With a wealth of global experience in supply chains and both brand and factory management, Browne will lead Cascale into a new era of proactive and impactful sustainability practices. His proven expertise in forging strategic partnerships and mobilizing a global network uniquely positions him to amplify Cascale's mission, transforming the consumer goods sector into a beacon of restorative and equitable business practices that benefit people and the planet. Under his leadership, Cascale will leverage its unifying position to explore and develop true accountability measures alongside deeper commitments.

”It's an honor to join Cascale at this pivotal juncture in its evolution. My career has been dedicated to not just participating in, but actively driving impact at, every facet of the consumer goods supply chain-from the boardroom to the factory floor. I am committed to harnessing this experience as we amplify Cascale's data-driven programs, Higg Index tools, and core values of collaboration and equal partnership to achieve new heights for the greatest possible impact.” –Colin Browne, CEO, Cascale

Browne previously served as Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Under Armour, a Cascale member. His business-oriented approach centers on sustainability, and with Cascale's recent expansion into adjacent product categories he is well-positioned to scale the type of supplier-focused initiatives that he has championed throughout his career.

“Colin is the right leader for our transformative journey. His deep commitment to our strategic objectives, from combating climate change to fostering decent work and building a nature-positive future, combined with his extensive experience at top global companies, uniquely positions him to propel Cascale forward. With Colin at the helm, I am confident that we will achieve new levels of impact in the consumer goods industry.” –Tamar Hoek, Cascale Board Chair, and Senior Policy Director Sustainable Fashion, Solidaridad Network.

During his tenure at Under Armour, Browne oversaw sustainability efforts and, in addition, led significant transformations across supply chain, go-to-market and technology. In 2023, the company shared achievements related to its environmental footprint, product circularity, and renewable energy goals – some accomplished with Cascale's Higg Index suite of tools.

Prior to joining Under Armour, Browne was managing director of Asia Sourcing for VF Corporation, a Cascale member that includes The North Face, Timberland, Vans, and Smartwool brands. In addition to his experience leading brands, Browne also spent four years running manufacturing plants in Thailand and began his career at Bally Shoe factories in the UK. He has lived and worked in the UK, South Korea, mainland China, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR, and the USA; his international experience and localized approach underscore his commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) both in and outside of the workplace. Browne also served as the Chairman of the American Apparel and Footwear Association and was on the board of the World Federation of Sporting Goods Industries. As a member of the Worldly Board, the leader in environmental and social impact data for the apparel and footwear industry and the exclusive platform for Cascale's Higg Index tools, Browne will ensure a unified approach to advancing sustainability initiatives across both organizations.

During his first 100 days with Cascale, Browne will connect with the organization's 300+ members across the value chain, emphasizing manufacturer engagement and relationship building. He will also engage Cascale's broader ecosystem of stakeholders including NGOs, governments, and academia. Browne is personally committed to Cascale's vision to lead the consumer goods industry to combat climate change, foster decent work for all, and build a nature-positive future.

Browne will attend the upcoming Cascale Manufacturer Forum in Shanghai on June 28, emphasizing his immediate focus on further understanding the needs of manufacturers and Cascale's role in supporting them to meet sustainability goals.

About Cascale

Cascale [ ] is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Spanning over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe, we are united by a singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index and a unified strategy for industry transformation.

