Three-Year Hunt Ends With Rearrest Of Absconding Criminal In Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, May 2 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested a man on Thursday who was on the run for the past three years after being released on interim bail.

Virendrabhai Babubhai Medwariya (47), a habitual offender, was granted interim bail following which he absconded. He was rearrested from the Khanpur area in Ahmedabad on Thursday and sent back to the Sabarmati Jail to continue serving his sentence.

Medwariya was arrested in 2011 for offences under Section 498(a) of the EPCO, which pertains to any individual, either the husband or a relative of the husband, who subjects a woman to cruelty.