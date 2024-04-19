Missile Attack On Dnipropetrovsk Region: Eight Killed, 21 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people were killed and two injured in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region due to Russian strikes this morning, as well as two killed and 16 injured in Dnipro, and three wounded in Kryvyi Rih.

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Emergency services are working at the scene of Russian strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region. [...] More than a dozen private houses were damaged in the Synelnykove district. Fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers. Six people were killed, including two children six and eight years old. Two more people were injured," the post said.

According to Lukashuk, the rubble of damaged buildings is being cleared, so the number of casualties is likely to grow.

He added that the Russian attack on Dnipro had killed two and wounded 16 people, with psychological support provided to 30 people.

A series of strikes were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the early morning hours of Friday, April 19.