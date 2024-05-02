Aleph Doha Residences Crowned 'Best Luxury Service Apartments' In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a city celebrated for its stunning skyline, Aleph Doha Residences, a proud member of Hilton's Curio Collection, now also shines for its award-winning charm. This prestigious property has just been named the“Best Luxury Service Apartments in Qatar” by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, marking a significant milestone in its journey to redefine the essence of refined comfort in the heart of Qatar.

In addition to this accolade, Aleph Doha Residences has also been honoured with the 2023 Award of Excellence for Curio Collection by Hilton EMEA.

This coveted accolade recognises the top five properties within the brand based on their Total Quality Score (TQS), further cementing Aleph Doha Residences' status among the elite in the hospitality industry. Situated in the vibrant West Bay, Aleph Doha Residences combines architectural elegance with the comfort of homely living across its 52 floors.

The establishment features 240 spacious, pet-friendly apartments with breathtaking views, top-tier amenities, including Doha's highest indoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and culinary delights at the IKA South American Restaurant and Waka Shisha Terrace.

These admired awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Aleph team and the visionary leadership of Mr. Chadi Kassem, General Manager. With over 25 years of experience in the hospitality sector, Mr Kassem has been instrumental in establishing Aleph Doha Residences as an example of upscale comfort.

Kassem shared his thoughts on these significant achievements:“We are honoured to receive these recognitions from the Luxury Lifestyle Awards and the Curio Collection by Hilton. These accolades are a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our continuous efforts to blend grandeur with the comfort of home. They celebrate our unique offerings and encourage us to keep setting higher standards in the hospitality industry.”

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award program recognising outstanding luxury goods and services. For 16 years, the program has evaluated over 5,000 goods and services in 400 categories from more than 100 countries.