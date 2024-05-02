Mosdf Signs Deal With Al Hattab To Hold 2Nd Gulf Housing Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MoSDF), has signed an agreement with Al Hattab Holdings to help develop and host The Second Gulf Housing Week.

The agreement was signed yesterday at a ceremony at the Ministry's headquarters in Tornado Tower, West Bay, by Fahd Muhammad Al Khayarin, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at MSDF and AbdulAziz Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of Al Hattab Holding. The Second Gulf Housing Week, is hosted by MSDF and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), co-located with Build Your House Exhibition (BYH) from May 13-16 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The new agreement includes organising The Second Gulf Housing Week by hosting the event pavilions of six GCC countries including Qatar, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain, as well as crafting the agenda and exhibition sessions featuring prominent speakers from Qatar, and wider Gulf region.

To date, 25 prominent speakers are confirmed from the private and public sectors in Qatar including the Public Works Authority, Kahramaa, the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Foundation, Qatar University, the Ministry of Environment, United Development Company, Qatar Development Bank, Qetaifan Projects, and many more.

Furthermore, from the GCC, 14 distinguished speakers and moderators will participate for discussion panels. Also, important partnerships have been forged with leading experts such as the American Institute for Architects (AIA) that are participating with 10 speakers, as well as running sessions and workshops.

Al Khayarin commented:“The Second Gulf Housing Week embodies Qatar's steadfast commitment to elevating the standard of living for all its citizens by prioritising housing as a fundamental pillar of social development. As the Ministry of Social Development and Family, we recognise the paramount importance of providing accessible, sustainable, and high-quality housing solutions to our communities. This event serves as a pivotal platform to showcase Qatar's relentless efforts in integrating smart technologies, implementing sustainable strategies, and fostering innovation in the housing sector.”

Meanwhile, Al Kaabi, said:“We are immensely proud to be granted the prestigious role of hosting the GCC country pavilions and curating agenda for The Second Gulf Housing Week, representing a pinnacle of innovation, collaboration, and progress in the realm of housing and social development. Our team are working tirelessly to assemble an unparalleled final line-up of speakers, exhibitors, and experiences that promise to inspire, educate, and drive positive change.”

Rawad Sleem, the Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences, commented:“We are truly honoured to spearhead The Second Gulf Housing Week, a platform that not only showcases ground-breaking innovations but also serves as a catalyst for positive change within our local communities. The Second Gulf Housing Week stands as a testament to our commitment to empowering communities, enhancing living standards, and creating lasting impact through collective action and shared vision.”