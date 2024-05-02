Julius Baer Unveils Artwork By Qatari Artist

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Julius Baer, the Swiss wealth management firm, unveiled a newly commissioned artwork by Qatari artist Aisha Al Abdulla in its Doha office, yesterday.

The artwork entitled 'Yesterday's Tomorrow', specifically created for Julius Baer, offers a glimpse into Qatar's rich heritage and a peek into its ambitious future. The mirror installation combines historical imagery with modern aesthetics juxtaposing elements from yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

The event was attended by the CEO of Julius Baer (QFC) in Qatar, Slim Bouker; Head of Middle East & Africa at Julius Baer, Regis Berger; Head of Partnerships, CEO Office, Qatar Foundation, Bashayer M Al Ali; and the Executive Director of Partnerships at Qatar Foundation, Alexandra S Chalat at the Tornado Tower.

Following the unveiling, the Group held a press conference wherein the journalists were briefed on the bank's support towards the Qatari community through arts and culture initiatives or using education as a tool to support youth empowerment and bringing society together through culture and exchange.

Addressing a question by The Peninsula on the vitality of empowering youths in the country, Slim Bouker said: It's part of our [Julius Baer] DNA and we've been doing this for years. The bank, headquartered in Switzerland, offers opportunities to young and known artists. We have exported that way out of Switzerland and wanted to apply the same thinking mindset to a pattern.”

He mentioned that Aisha was discovered due to her diverse and impressive way of thinking and creating unique artwork.

“So, a young artist who has decided to look at images from the past heritage and then build that into an art piece for our office. That's the lead between heritage, present, and future and that's really how Julius benefits by working with the local community,” he added.

Commenting on the occasion, Bouker, remarked“Julius Baer has a long-standing history of supporting arts and culture, which is evident through our art collection spanning four decades. It is a proud moment to bring this legacy to Qatar and showcase an emerging artist such as Aisha. I am very excited to welcome clients to our office to enjoy the artwork while supporting this young artist's vision. I would like to also thank the Qatar Foundation for their partnership which enabled us to work together to bring this to life.”

Expounding on her idea for the artwork, Aisha told The Peninsula,“I am honoured to be the first Qatari artist to be commissioned by Julius Baer. The artwork stems out of my strong belief that the preservation of historical and cultural elements in Qatar is essential to building the country's legacy. I enjoyed collaborating with Julius Baer and Qatar Foundation to create Yesterday's Tomorrow and I hope the piece is appreciated and enjoyed by visitors”.

Alexandra S Chalat, Executive Director of Partnerships, Qatar Foundation commented,“We are so grateful for the support of Julius Baer, particularly as it pertains to acknowledging and working with local artists like Aisha. Our partnership truly aligns with Qatar Foundation's objectives around social progress and progressive education and has enabled a lasting legacy of both organisations' commitment to the arts as a tool for education”.