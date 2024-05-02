Saad Bin Zafar To Captain As Debutant Canada Name T20 WC Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) Ontario, May 2 (IANS) All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar has been named captain as Canada unveiled a 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup starting on June 1 in the West Indies and USA.

Zafar will captain Canada in its first-ever appearance at the T20 World Cup. The team is coached by former Sri Lankan and Canadian international Pubudu Dassanayake, having taken the reins in 2022.

Canada have been slotted in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Ireland, and the USA. They will open their campaign against neighbours USA in Dallas on June 1, North American nation is then set to face Ireland on June 7 followed by their clash against Pakistan on June 11 and India on June 15.

Squad: Saad Bin Zafar (C), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva (wk).

Reserves:

Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar.