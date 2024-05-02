Qatar Chamber Launches GCC Economic Integration, Industrial Development Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Chamber launched an initiative for economic integration and industrial development in the GCC countries, which aims to maximize the benefit from the positive mental image of Gulf products, and to support joint projects between the GCC private sector, or between the government and private sectors, in addition to exploiting the economic zones in GCC countries, which amount to 60 regions.

This came during the speech of Chairman of the Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, during Consultative Meeting between their Excellencies the GCC Ministers of Commerce and Industry and the Heads of the GCC Chambers of Commerce that took place in Doha today.

He said that the 'Made in the Gulf' initiative contributes to achieving the Gulf directives to reach economic citizenship, accelerating the exchange of commodities in GCC custom ports. It further contributes to stimulating local and foreign investments in the industry sector and raising the efficiency of special economic zones in GCC states.

The Chairman of the Qatar Chamber emphasized the vital role that the Federation of the GCC Chambers (FGCCC) plays in the development of the Gulf private sector, highlighting the significance of the consultative meeting for reviewing mechanisms to elevate economic growth and enhance economic integration and communication between member states.

He also said that the meeting serves as a concrete implementation of the directives set forth by Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states, that aim to provide support for the private sector and boost its crucial role in the inclusive economic development across member states. He expressed the Chamber's commitment to strengthening cooperation with GCC unions and chambers, fostering cooperation between Qatari and Gulf private sectors.