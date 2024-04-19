The International Exhibition Of Inventions In Geneva Reveals More Than 40 Scientific And Technological Innovation Achievements From Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Innovation and Invention Exhibition, a program of the Hong Kong Exporters Association, showcases Hong Kong's innovation and technology potential to the world

From left: Claude Membrez, CEO of Palexpo; HKEA Honorary Advisor, IR. Andrew Young; Caroline Simonet, Director of IEIG; HKEA Chairman, Eric Sun; David Taji, President of the Jury, IEIG

Smart City : In Hong Kong, the elderly population reached 1.57 million in 2023. The number is projected to further increase to a daunting 2.74 million in 2046, accounting for approximately 33.5% of Hong Kong's total population. SINOVATED TECHNOLOGY's one-stop intelligent monitoring system for eldercare centers, "SAFERIN," integrates three core functions of health risk assessment, safety monitoring, and workforce management in institutions. It assists the nursing staff's workload and care pressure, eases the workforce needs of eldercare centers, and enhances institutions' service quality and operational efficiency.



Watch the video to learn how SAFERIN AI-powered intelligence system works:





Smart home and life : GREEN DAY INC's carbon dioxide recovery and resource regeneration device, CIONEX, can convert carbon dioxide into carbon storage materials or algae cultivation, achieving circular utilization.



Innovative Finance : The ETBadge, which Eternal Technology invented, adopts blockchain technology, which allows learners to present reliable and authentic academic and professional skills certifications to potential employers. The properties of blockchain make such certifications challenging to tamper with and counterfeit, and their authenticity is independent of verification by a central institution.



Watch the video to learn how ETBadge works:





Health Technology and Pharmaceuticals : Gense Technologies' portable health screening device, Mediscan, can be used for preventive screening and at-home monitoring of chronic diseases, focusing on the liver, lungs, kidneys, and other areas. It is suitable for home use, eldercare services, and clinics.



Intelligent transportation : The electronic lock developed by the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre can help reduce the need for customs officers in two places to repeatedly inspect the same batch of goods, improving cross-border customs clearance efficiency.



The electronic lock has been used since 2016 at 63 customs clearance points in Guangdong Province and Hunan Province in mainland China, together with 13 clearance points in Hong Kong, assisting mainland and Hong Kong Customs in implementing the "One Lock Across Borders" initiative.

