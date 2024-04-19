Explosions Rock Isfahan Province, Iran Activates Air Defence System

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, April 19 (IANS) Three explosions have been heard in Iran's central Isfahan province, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Friday.

The cause of the explosions has not yet been determined, Fars quoted local sources as saying.

According to Fars, the explosions were heard in Qahjavarestan city, near Isfahan's International Airport and an Iranian army air force base, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Iran's official IRNA news agency, citing the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, reported that all flights in airports in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz, were suspended due to security reasons.

IRNA added that Iran activated its air defence system over several cities on Friday.