Techmediabreaks Venhub Eyes New Heights For Its Smart Stores Through Strategic Board Appointment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Autonomous Solutions, Inc., together with its distinguished division VenHub, today announced the addition of Nader Kabbani to its board of advisors. According to the announcement, Nader brings a wealth of experience, which includes 18 years at Amazon and a proven track record in incubating and launching multibillion-dollar supply chain and logistics operations globally. Nader's expertise will be“instrumental in propelling VenHub's Smart Stores to new heights” both in the U.S. and around the world. Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub, commented on the new appointment, saying,“As we continue on this remarkable journey, having Mr. Kabbani join our board of advisors marks a significant milestone in VenHub's growth trajectory. His incredible achievements and leadership are assets that will guide us to a higher level of success and expansion. We are honored and proud to have him lead us with his wisdom and insight.”

