Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP's Manish Sisodia Moves HC Seeking Bail, Hearing To Be Held Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Aam Aadmi Party leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday approached the High Court seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the Enforecement Directorate in relation to the alleged excise policy scam plea was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora for an urgent hearing. The Dlehi High Court agreed to list on Friday court dismisses AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea\"Let the judge go through the file so let it come tomorrow,\" the bench said Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohd Irshad, representing Sisodia, submitted that the petitioner is an MLA and urged the court to list both the pleas seeking bail for an urgent hearing on April 30

a Delhi court dismissed the bail pleas of Sisodia in the same case. Special judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, denied the relief, saying the stage was not right to grant the bail arrests Chanpreet Singh, who 'managed' AAP funds, in money laundering caseThe CBI as well as the ED had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to the licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval beneficiaries allegedly diverted \"illegal\" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged' Kanhaiya Kumar meets jailed Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita in DelhiSisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the \"scam\". The ED arrested the former deputy chief minister in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023 resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

