Probe Raghav Chadha's Role In Patronising Drug Mafia: Punjab BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 18 (IANS) Terming revelations of AAP legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap as incriminating and damning, Punjab unit BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday demanded action against all those involved in patronising and shielding drug mafia, including AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha's role in patronising them must be investigated.

"I would urge the Election Commission to take cognisance and initiate a thorough investigation to ascertain names of those responsible, including police officers, for destroying Punjab by selling drugs," Jakhar told the media here.

"Had the statement been made by someone else, people would have read political motive into it, but given Kunwar Vijay Pratap's credibility and background, the statement made by him in presence of Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal points to direct collusion of Raghav Chadha and this must be probed," Jakhar said.

Former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Partap is the Aam Aadmi Party legislator from Amritsar (North). He was among the few high-profile faces of AAP before its stunning victory in the 2022 Assembly elections. "Raghav Chadha, who like Vijay Mallya, has now fled to London," Jakhar said, referring to Kunwar Vijay directly naming him, and added "Chadha's role in patronising the drug mafia must be investigated".

"People of Punjab will punish them for wrecking havoc with the state's future," he said, while replying to a media query.

On being asked to comment on the stand of AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal not to participate in any political rallies or seek votes for anyone, Jakhar said: "Seechewal knows the truth and he has no obligation like Bhagwant Mann to side with falsehood and chicanery of AAP. Kejriwal and his ilk are lying exposed today and their corruption has been unmasked."

Taking on Congress and AAP over allegations of selling tickets, Jakhar said the people of Punjab know all this now, and they will vote consciously for the BJP to ensure lasting peace and security in the state.

"First, AAP sold Rajya Sabha tickets to mortgage Punjab's aspirations, and now it is the Congress which is selling members of Parliament tickets and can't find any candidates on its own.

"Asking voters to exercise their right to vote freely and fairly," the BJP chief urged for a vote against corruption and conspiracy to loot Punjab's resources by AAP in unholy alliance with the Congress.

"Only the BJP can safeguard Punjab's peace and development," he said.