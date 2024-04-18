AMAZING! India Applauds 6-Year-Old Takshvi Vaghani After World Record For Lowest Limbo Skating (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the world of limbo skating, Indian skaters continue to make waves, capturing global attention and setting remarkable records. The latest addition to this legacy comes from six-year-old Takshvi Vaghan, hailing from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, whose extraordinary feat has earned her a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records.

Takshvi's achievement is nothing short of spectacular. Gliding effortlessly beneath a horizontal pole, she set a new world record for the lowest limbo skating over a distance of 25 meters. Her flawless demonstration of skill and agility was captured in a video that quickly went viral, showcasing her mastery of the sport. With just 16 centimeters of clearance, Takshvi surpassed the previous record holder, Manasvi Vishal of Pune, who had achieved the feat with a height of 16.5 centimeters.

The attention garnered by Takshvi's record-breaking performance highlights the growing prominence of Indian skaters on the global stage. Prior to Takshvi's accomplishment, Manasvi Vishal had held the distinction, showcasing India's talent and prowess in limbo skating. Takshvi's success serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of Indian skaters, inspiring a new generation of athletes to pursue their dreams and push the boundaries of what is possible in the sport.

But the accolades don't end there. In July 2023, another Indian skater, Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma, made headlines by achieving the fastest time to limbo skate a distance of 50 meters. Clocking in at 6.94 seconds, Shrishti surpassed her own previous record of 7.38 seconds, further solidifying India's dominance in the world of limbo skating.

As these remarkable achievements continue to captivate audiences around the world, they not only showcase the talent and skill of Indian skaters but also serve as a source of national pride. With each record broken and each milestone achieved, Indian skaters are carving out their place in the annals of limbo skating history, cementing their legacy as some of the best in the world.