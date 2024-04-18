KUNA Ctr Concludes AI Content Creation Course

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- The KUNA Center for the Development of Media Skills concluded on Thursday the (AI social media content creation course).

The course saw the participation of KUNA employees and counterparts from the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Qatar News Agency (QNA) and some members of the Kuwaiti public and private sectors.

Member of the Media council at the British Association of Journalists Ahmad Al-Sheikh told KUNA that the course, launched in April 14, would serve the interest of most media outlets eager to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its news operations.

The latest developments of AI in news was discussed during the course, he affirmed, adding that AI was important in running algorithms of social media networks and digital platforms.

KUNA Center for the Development of Media Skills was established in 1995 to train media personnel and elevate their skills. (end)

