Delhi Waqf Board Case: ED Grills AAP Legislator Amanatullah Khan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case, said the sources.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain his plea seeking anticipatory bail.

The financial probe agency sources said that Khan had arrived at ED's office at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

“He was directed by the Supreme Court to join the probe today (April 18),” said an ED official.

Earlier, the ED had moved the Rouse Avenue Court against Khan for non-compliance with its summons alleging that Khan, previously a witness, later became an accused in the case, is evading investigation.

The ED had filed the charge sheet against accused Zeeshan Haider, his partnership firm Skypower, Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir, and Qausar Imam Siddiqui in the case.

The case pertains to a property worth Rs 36 crore in Okhla being allegedly acquired with illicit funds, purportedly influenced by Khan, who reportedly handed over Rs 8 crore in cash.

During the investigation, the ED considered FIRs filed earlier by the CBI, ACB, and the Delhi Police.

The ED said that the property was bought at Khan's behest, and presented with evidence of Rs 27 crore cash transaction.