Speaker Receives British Parliament Delegation

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met yesterday with a delegation from the British Parliament headed by Member of the Parliament and chair of the Qatar all-party parliamentary group H E Alun Cairns, who is visiting the country.

The meeting reviewed a number of issues related to bilateral relations between Qatar and Britain, especially in the field of parliamentary cooperation and ways of enhancing them.

It also touched on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the aid provided by the State of Qatar in disaster and war zones, including Afghanistan and Sudan, and Qatari mediation efforts in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis as well as other mediation efforts. The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, Member of the Shura Council and Chairman of the Qatari-European Friendship Group H E Mohammed bin Fahad Al Musallam and Member of the Shura Council and Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee at the Council H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater.