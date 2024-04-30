World's First Flight Attendant Robot To Show In Dubai

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qatar Airways demonstrated in Dubai the world's first humanoidflight attendant equipped with artificial intelligence technology, Azernews reports.

As AZERTAJ reports with reference to foreign media, the robotstewardess can be found at the international tourism exhibition"Arabian Travel Market".

The Sama 2.0 flight attendant robot answers questions in realtime, helps travellers plan their trip, and answers frequentlyasked questions about airline operations.

Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to interactvirtually with Sama 2.0 through the airline's digital platform,QVerse, and its application.

This year, the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the largestbusiness exhibition in the field of domestic and foreign tourism inthe Middle East, which will be held from May 6 to 9 at theInternational Trade Centre.

Every year, the exhibition is visited by representatives oftravel companies, government officials, journalists andbloggers.