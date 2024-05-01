Deputy Prime Minister Hosts Former Commander Of US Central Command

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with General Joseph Votel, the former Commander of US Central Command, and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest as well as cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop them.

