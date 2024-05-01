PM Hosts Algerian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria H E Ahmed Attaf, on the sidelines of the 3rd session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan held in Doha yesterday.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to several topics of common interest.