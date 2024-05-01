War Update: 122 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 122 combat engagements have taken place on the front lines over the past 24 hours, with Ukrainian aircraft striking 12 enemy concentration areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a morning update on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched 8 missile strikes, 61 airstrikes and 129 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the past day, the enemy carried airstrikes in Vodolahy and Yamne in the Sumy region; Vesele, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Podoly in the Kharkiv region; Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Yampolivka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Chasiv Yar, Novobakhmutivka, Prohres, Netailove, Zhelanne Pershe, Nevelske, Yevhenivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, Storozheve, Velyka Novosilka and Novyi Komar in the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Tiahynka and Yantarne in the Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks near Berestove, east of Kopanka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 21 enemy attacks near Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 33 attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

On the Avdiivka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 33 attacks outside Arkhanhelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Semenivka, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukraine's defense forces continued to hold off the enemy near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy made 18 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, as well as Robotyne and southwest of Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On the Kherson axis, the enemy attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnipro River. In the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, the General Staff added, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on invasion troops, wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact.

On April 30, the aircraft of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck 12 enemy troop concentration areas. Ukrainian air defenders destroyed two Russian reconnaissance UAVs overnight.

Ukrainian missile forces hit a Russian troop concentration area and an enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine