City Hypermarket Celebrates Grand Prize Winner Of Half A Million Riyals

City Hypermarket Qatar recently revealed the fortunate winner of its grand prize draw, awarding Mr. Hadi Nabil Semaan with a half-million Qatari riyals. The thrilling celebration unfolded at the flagship store located on Salwa Road, Ramada Signals, amidst the presence of promotion winners, the public and senior management, led by Deputy CEO Nasser Alghanim.

The event buzzed with excitement, offering families and children engaging activities, lively character parades, and a special segment honoring all winners of City Hyper's 1 Million Riyal promotion, which kicked off last December with the opening of the store.

This promotion invited customers to participate by spending QAR 50 for a chance to win one of five bi-monthly prizes worth QAR 100,000, along with the grand prize of QAR 500,000.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Deputy CEO Nasser Alghanim remarked, "We are immensely proud to be part of Qatar's community and thrilled to introduce City Hypermarket's exceptional shopping experience to the dynamic city of Doha." He continued, "The Big Draw event signifies our appreciation for our customers' unwavering support and warm reception. This announcement serves as a heartfelt thank you to all participants, shaping this moment into an unforgettable memory. We eagerly anticipate their continued trust and support in City Hyper, promising them more enticing promotions and surprises in the future."

City Hypermarket stands as a beacon of excellence within the retail realm, providing a diverse array of top-tier products at competitive prices. Committed to ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering community engagement, City Hyper endeavors to establish itself as the premier shopping destination for both locals and tourists alike. Our store boasts a multitude of departments catering to every consumer need, spanning from fresh and frozen foods, beverages, and dairy products to essential non-food items like hygiene, children's necessities, and pet care. Furthermore, patrons can peruse our extensive selection of apparel for men, women, and children, alongside cutting-edge children's toys, electronic gadgets, and health and beauty essentials.

The Healthy Living section at City Hypermarket boasts an extensive selection of organic and vegan options, catering to the diverse needs of expatriate communities in Doha, including Arabs, Asians, Americans, Europeans, and more. Importing a wide array of products from the United Kingdom and the United States, City Hypermarket ensures that customers have access to premium goods.

A standout feature of this offering is City Hyper's exclusive partnership with Waitrose, the renowned UK brand whose products are now available for the first time in Qatar through this branch. Additionally, City Hypermarket boasts one of the largest homeware divisions in the country, offering exclusive brands such as City, Into Home, and Waba.

Enhancing the shopping experience further, City Hypermarket's in-store partners include Nasser Sports for fashion, Jumbo Electronics, Wooden Bakry, and Daiso. These partnerships add convenience and variety to customers' shopping journeys.

Having established itself in 1999 in the Shuwaikh region in Kuwait, City Hypermarket has solidified its position in the retail sector and expanded to 13 locations across Kuwait. The launch of its latest branch in Qatar marks a significant milestone in its journey, bringing a world-class shopping experience to the Qatari market.

As a Kuwaiti company founded in 1999, City Hypermarket has a long heritage in retail spanning 24 years. Since its inception, City Hypermarket has embraced an ambitious customer-focused vision primarily in line with its commitment to providing high-quality products and goods at competitive prices, giving them added value through a modern and rewarding shopping experience. In accordance with a progressive strategy, City Hypermarket continues to expand its presence in the market, as its branch network currently includes 13 branches across Kuwait – designed according to the latest international shopping standards.

Under the slogan“A World of Options”, City Hypermarket is proud to be a comprehensive destination for everything consumers need in the communities in which it operates, offering a wide variety of products ranging from products with special brands, customised to a healthy lifestyle, imported goods and household items, in addition to its strategic partnerships with many of the most famous brands around the world in the field of fashion, electronics and food. The Kuwaiti retail store guarantees its patrons will enjoy an exceptional shopping experience in which access to a wide range of products at very favourable prices.