(MENAFN) Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has denounced the recent deployment of intermediate-range missiles by the United States in the Philippines, asserting that it represents a deliberate move by Washington to escalate military tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. The deployment of the Typhoon Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system to the northern island of Luzon, situated near Taiwan, has raised concerns in Moscow, with Antonov characterizing it as a significant step towards destabilization.



The United States Army Pacific described the deployment as part of joint military exercises with Filipino troops, showcasing the logistical precision and extensive reach of the American military.



The Typhoon system, introduced in 2023, is capable of launching both the Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) and Tomahawk missiles, with the latter boasting a range of up to 2,500 kilometers.

In a post on Telegram, Ambassador Antonov expressed deep concern over the Pentagon's public demonstration of its missile capabilities, particularly those previously prohibited under the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. By openly deploying the Typhoon system in the Philippines, Antonov argued, the United States is ushering in a new era of destabilizing weapons and seeking to maintain military superiority over its adversaries.



Antonov cautioned that such actions by the United States pose a significant threat to strategic stability, exacerbating tensions in the already militarized Asia-Pacific region. He accused Washington of purposefully escalating military confrontation and fueling hotbeds of tension, warning of the potential for a return to the darkest days of the Cold War and the looming specter of nuclear conflict.



As Moscow condemns the United States deployment and expresses concerns over its implications for regional security, the move underscores the complex dynamics of military competition and strategic maneuvering in the Asia-Pacific. Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, the deployment of intermediate-range missiles by the United States in the Philippines is likely to further exacerbate friction between major powers and raise the stakes in an already volatile region.

