U.S. Encouraging Other Nations To Provide Patriot Systems To Ukraine - Austin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States continues to encourage countries that have Patriot missile defense systems in stock to provide some of them to Ukraine to protect its sky against Russian missile and air strikes on civilian settlements and critical infrastructure.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said this on Tuesday during House hearings regarding the request for the 2025 defense budget.
"What we're doing is continuing to engage those countries... (that have Patriot systems - ed.)," noted the head of the Pentagon.
He emphasized that in recent weeks, he had personally spoken with several leaders so that they would provide additional air defense capabilities to Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance is now focused on supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, as well as upgrading previously transferred air defense capabilities.
